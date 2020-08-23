TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

346 FPUS54 KEWX 231934

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ192-240845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-240845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-240845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-240845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-240845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-240845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-240845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-240845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-240845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-240845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-240845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-240845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-240845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-240845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-240845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ188-240845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-240845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-240845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-240845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-240845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-240845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-240845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-240845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-240845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-240845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-240845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-240845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-240845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-240845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-240845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ173-240845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-240845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-240845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

