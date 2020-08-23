TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
346 FPUS54 KEWX 231934
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ192-240845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-240845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-240845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-240845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-240845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-240845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-240845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph before
midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-240845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-240845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-240845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-240845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-240845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-240845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-240845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-240845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ188-240845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-240845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-240845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-240845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-240845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-240845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-240845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-240845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-240845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-240845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-240845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ217-240845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-240845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-240845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-240845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ173-240845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-240845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-240845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
234 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
