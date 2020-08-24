TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

853 FPUS54 KEWX 241941

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ192-250845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-250845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ183-250845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ220-250845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ187-250845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-250845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-250845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ172-250845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-250845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-250845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ224-250845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ228-250845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-250845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then clear. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-250845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-250845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ188-250845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-250845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-250845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ191-250845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-250845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ189-250845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ186-250845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-250845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-250845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

becoming southeast before midnight, then shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ194-250845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

decreasing to 5 mph before midnight, then shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-250845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ217-250845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ204-250845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ185-250845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-250845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-250845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-250845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ218-250845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

