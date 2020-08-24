TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
853 FPUS54 KEWX 241941
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ192-250845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ205-250845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ183-250845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ220-250845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ187-250845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ193-250845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ190-250845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ172-250845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-250845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ206-250845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ224-250845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
TXZ228-250845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-250845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then clear. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ209-250845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ219-250845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 100-105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ188-250845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-250845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ207-250845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ191-250845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ222-250845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 early before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ189-250845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ186-250845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-250845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-250845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph
becoming southeast before midnight, then shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ194-250845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph
decreasing to 5 mph before midnight, then shifting to the north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ171-250845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ217-250845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
TXZ204-250845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ185-250845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-250845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-250845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ221-250845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ218-250845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
241 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
