TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ205-260815-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ183-260815-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ220-260815-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ187-260815-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ193-260815-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ190-260815-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ172-260815-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ208-260815-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ206-260815-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ224-260815-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ228-260815-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-260815-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ209-260815-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ219-260815-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ188-260815-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ223-260815-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ207-260815-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ191-260815-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ222-260815-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
around 100.
TXZ189-260815-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ186-260815-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ202-260815-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ225-260815-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ194-260815-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ171-260815-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ217-260815-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-260815-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ185-260815-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ203-260815-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ173-260815-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ221-260815-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up
to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ218-260815-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
