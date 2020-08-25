TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ192-260815-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-260815-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-260815-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ220-260815-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-260815-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ193-260815-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-260815-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ172-260815-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ208-260815-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-260815-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-260815-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ228-260815-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-260815-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ209-260815-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-260815-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-260815-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ223-260815-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-260815-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-260815-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-260815-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ189-260815-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ186-260815-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ202-260815-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ225-260815-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ194-260815-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-260815-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-260815-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-260815-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-260815-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ203-260815-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ173-260815-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-260815-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-260815-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

208 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

