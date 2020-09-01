TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

217 FPUS54 KEWX 010843

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

TXZ192-012145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-012145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-012145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-012145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-012145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-012145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-012145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-012145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-012145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-012145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-012145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-012145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-012145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-012145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-012145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

109 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-012145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-012145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-012145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-012145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-012145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-012145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-012145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-012145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ225-012145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-012145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-012145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-012145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-012145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-012145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-012145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-012145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-012145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

343 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 increasing

to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

