TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
_____
411 FPUS54 KEWX 080736
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
TXZ192-082045-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ205-082045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-082045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-082045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 100.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ187-082045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ193-082045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-082045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-082045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-082045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-082045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-082045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-082045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 100.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ184-082045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-082045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-082045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 100.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-082045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-082045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-082045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-082045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ222-082045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-082045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ186-082045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-082045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ225-082045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-082045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-082045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-082045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-082045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ185-082045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ203-082045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-082045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-082045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ218-082045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
236 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather