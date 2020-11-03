TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
230 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
