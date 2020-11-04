TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
_____
585 FPUS54 KEWX 040800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
TXZ192-042100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ205-042100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ183-042100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-042100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-042100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-042100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ190-042100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ172-042100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ208-042100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ206-042100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ224-042100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ228-042100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ184-042100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-042100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-042100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-042100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ223-042100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ207-042100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ191-042100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ222-042100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ189-042100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ186-042100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-042100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-042100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ194-042100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-042100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ217-042100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-042100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-042100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-042100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-042100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ221-042100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ218-042100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather