TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ205-222245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ183-222245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-222245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ187-222245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ193-222245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ190-222245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ172-222245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ208-222245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ206-222245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ224-222245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ228-222245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
70.
TXZ184-222245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs around 60.
TXZ209-222245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-222245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
TXZ188-222245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ223-222245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ207-222245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ191-222245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ222-222245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ189-222245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ186-222245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-222245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-222245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ194-222245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ171-222245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ217-222245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-222245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-222245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-222245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-222245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ221-222245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ218-222245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
