TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

415 FPUS54 KEWX 270936

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ192-272245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ205-272245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ183-272245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ220-272245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ187-272245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ193-272245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ190-272245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ172-272245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ208-272245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-272245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ224-272245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ228-272245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ184-272245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ209-272245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ219-272245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ188-272245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ223-272245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ207-272245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then thunderstorms with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ191-272245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ222-272245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ189-272245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ186-272245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ202-272245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ225-272245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ194-272245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ171-272245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ217-272245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ204-272245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-272245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ203-272245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ173-272245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ221-272245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-272245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

336 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

