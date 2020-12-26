TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

TXZ192-262215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-262215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-262215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-262215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-262215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-262215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-262215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ172-262215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ208-262215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-262215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-262215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-262215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ184-262215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-262215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-262215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-262215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-262215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-262215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-262215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-262215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-262215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-262215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ202-262215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-262215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-262215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-262215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ217-262215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-262215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-262215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-262215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-262215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-262215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-262215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

