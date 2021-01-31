TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

619 FPUS54 KEWX 310914

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

TXZ192-312215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ205-312215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ183-312215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-312215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-312215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ193-312215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-312215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ172-312215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ208-312215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-312215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ224-312215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-312215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-312215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-312215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-312215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-312215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ223-312215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-312215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-312215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ222-312215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-312215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ186-312215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-312215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-312215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-312215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ171-312215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ217-312215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-312215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ185-312215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ203-312215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ173-312215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-312215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-312215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

