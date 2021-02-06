TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

freezing rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

TXZ205-062245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ183-062245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ220-062245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ187-062245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ193-062245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

TXZ190-062245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

TXZ172-062245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers, slight chance of light

sleet and chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

TXZ208-062245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

TXZ206-062245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ224-062245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ228-062245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ184-062245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ209-062245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ219-062245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ188-062245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

TXZ223-062245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ207-062245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and freezing rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

TXZ191-062245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ222-062245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ189-062245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ186-062245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ202-062245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

TXZ225-062245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ194-062245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers, light sleet and freezing rain before midnight, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

TXZ171-062245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

TXZ217-062245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ204-062245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ185-062245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ203-062245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ173-062245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

TXZ221-062245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ218-062245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

341 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

