TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

_____

179 FPUS54 KEWX 121002

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

TXZ192-122315-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

10-15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ205-122315-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a slight

chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely before midnight,

then occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

snow and freezing rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ183-122315-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight

chance of light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow, rain and freezing

rain likely before midnight, then snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows 10-15. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ220-122315-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, patchy drizzle, slight

chance of freezing rain and patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain

likely before midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

snow, slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ187-122315-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

10-15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow, freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ193-122315-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of snow before

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, slight chance

of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain,

slight chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ190-122315-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ172-122315-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 15-20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows

5-10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ208-122315-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain, rain and slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow before midnight,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

15-20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

and slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain,

slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ206-122315-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a slight

chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

15-20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow,

rain, freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ224-122315-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

snow, slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing

rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ228-122315-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely

before midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain before

midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ184-122315-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of freezing rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ209-122315-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

light sleet before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow,

slight chance of light sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, slight

chance of light sleet and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ219-122315-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, patchy drizzle and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,

then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and snow

likely before midnight, then freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ188-122315-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of

freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a

slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to

15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ223-122315-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

light sleet before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain before midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

snow, slight chance of light sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

rain, slight chance of light sleet and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, snow, freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ207-122315-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of light

sleet and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance

of freezing rain, snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain before

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

and slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then

a chance of rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ191-122315-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle and slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ222-122315-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and snow likely

before midnight, then freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

snow, slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ189-122315-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow,

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ186-122315-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ202-122315-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing

rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow, rain and freezing rain

likely before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ225-122315-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, slight

chance of rain and snow before midnight, then freezing rain and

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow,

slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a chance of

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ194-122315-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of snow before

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely, slight chance of

light sleet and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain,

slight chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ171-122315-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle and slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of

freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a

slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

16-21.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows

5-10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ217-122315-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy freezing drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely

before midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ204-122315-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely before midnight,

then occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 15-20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ185-122315-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of freezing rain, slight chance of snow

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ203-122315-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-122315-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow before midnight, then

occasional snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

10-15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing

rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance

of snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ221-122315-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain

likely before midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

snow, slight chance of light sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing

rain, slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then

a chance of rain and slight chance of light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ218-122315-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

402 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, patchy drizzle and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and snow

likely before midnight, then freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather