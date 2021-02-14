TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

223 FPUS54 KEWX 140957

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

TXZ192-142300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-142300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-142300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain, snow, patchy

freezing drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of freezing rain, snow, light sleet and rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely before midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and light sleet. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-142300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, areas of freezing

drizzle and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow likely, chance of freezing rain and light

sleet before midnight, then snow with possible freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet,

freezing rain and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a

chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-142300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, slight chance of light sleet and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Lows

around 6 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 16-21. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-142300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain with possible freezing rain and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 3 inches. Lows

around 9 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-142300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow with possible sleet and freezing

rain likely before midnight, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows

around 6 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 17. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet before

midnight, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ172-142300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and slight chance of sleet before

midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 4 above. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 17. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-142300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 20. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-142300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and chance of freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet, rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-142300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, areas of drizzle

and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain and light sleet with rain likely

before midnight, then snow, chance of light sleet and freezing

rain after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain

likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-142300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy

drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

rain and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely, chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and rain before midnight, then snow likely with

possible freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Less than 1 inch

of snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 15. North winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet

before midnight, then a chance of snow and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-142300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain, snow and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow before midnight, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around

4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing

rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

and light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-142300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and areas of

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, light sleet likely and slight

chance of snow before midnight, then snow with possible sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 12. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Around 1 inch of snow

accumulation. Total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Highs around

18. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-142300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, areas of freezing

drizzle and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow likely, chance of freezing rain, light

sleet and rain before midnight, then snow with possible freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain, light

sleet, freezing rain and slight chance of snow before midnight,

then cloudy with chance of snow and light sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-142300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and slight chance of sleet before

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around 3 above. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain in the

morning, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-142300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and areas of

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance

of snow before midnight, then snow, chance of sleet and freezing

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-142300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, areas of freezing

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around

2 inches. Lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-142300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs 15-20. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet, rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-142300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, areas of freezing

drizzle and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance

of snow before midnight, then snow, chance of light sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-142300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow with possible sleet and freezing

rain likely before midnight, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Lows

around 5 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet before

midnight, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-142300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, light

sleet and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and slight chance of light sleet

before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around 4 above. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-142300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, slight chance of freezing rain and light

sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 8 above.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, rain,

snow and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-142300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, areas of drizzle

and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, light sleet, rain likely and

slight chance of snow before midnight, then snow, chance of sleet

and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Less than 1 inch of snow

accumulation. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-142300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain with possible freezing rain and

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain

and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows

around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow in the morning. Less than 1 inch of snow

accumulation. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs around

17. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ171-142300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain, snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and slight chance of sleet before

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 6 above. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-142300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow, rain, slight chance of

freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then snow likely

after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-142300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow with possible sleet and freezing rain

before midnight, then snow and slight chance of light sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-142300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain, light

sleet and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and slight chance of light sleet before

midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around 5 above. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

freezing rain and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

and light sleet. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-142300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, slight chance of freezing rain and light

sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 8 above.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet,

rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-142300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow, light sleet and slight chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then snow and slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Lows around 6 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-142300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and areas of

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, light sleet and snow before

midnight, then snow, chance of sleet and freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 13. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-142300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

357 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain,

freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet, rain and

slight chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of

snow after midnight. Around 1 inch of snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet,

freezing rain and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a

chance of snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather