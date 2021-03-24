TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ 426 FPUS54 KEWX 240843 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 TXZ192-242145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-242145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ183-242145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-242145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ187-242145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ193-242145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-242145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-242145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-242145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-242145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-242145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-242145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-242145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-242145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-242145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ188-242145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ223-242145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-242145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-242145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ222-242145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ189-242145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ186-242145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-242145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-242145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ194-242145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-242145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ217-242145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ204-242145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ185-242145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ203-242145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-242145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-242145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-242145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather