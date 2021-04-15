TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

TXZ192-152045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-152045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ183-152045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-152045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ187-152045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog before midnight, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ193-152045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ190-152045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ172-152045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ208-152045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-152045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ224-152045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-152045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-152045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ209-152045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ219-152045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ188-152045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ223-152045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-152045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-152045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-152045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-152045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog before midnight. Widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-152045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog before midnight, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ202-152045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-152045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-152045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-152045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-152045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-152045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-152045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog before midnight, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ203-152045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ173-152045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-152045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-152045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

