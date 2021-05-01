TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

_____

633 FPUS54 KEWX 010644

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

TXZ192-011945-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-011945-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-011945-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-011945-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-011945-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-011945-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-011945-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-011945-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-011945-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-011945-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-011945-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-011945-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-011945-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-011945-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-011945-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-011945-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-011945-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-011945-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-011945-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-011945-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-011945-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-011945-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ202-011945-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-011945-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-011945-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ171-011945-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-011945-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-011945-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-011945-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-011945-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-011945-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ221-011945-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-011945-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

144 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

