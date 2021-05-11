TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

501 FPUS54 KEWX 110800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

TXZ192-112100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ205-112100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ183-112100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-112100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ187-112100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-112100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ190-112100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ172-112100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ208-112100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ206-112100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ224-112100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-112100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-112100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-112100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ219-112100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-112100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ223-112100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ207-112100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ191-112100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ222-112100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-112100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ186-112100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-112100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-112100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-112100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ171-112100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ217-112100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ204-112100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-112100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ203-112100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-112100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ221-112100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-112100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather