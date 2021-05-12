TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

_____

451 FPUS54 KEWX 120907

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

TXZ192-122215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-122215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-122215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-122215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-122215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-122215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-122215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-122215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-122215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-122215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-122215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-122215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-122215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-122215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-122215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-122215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ223-122215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-122215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-122215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-122215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-122215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-122215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-122215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ225-122215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-122215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-122215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-122215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-122215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-122215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-122215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-122215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-122215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-122215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather