TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

TXZ192-262115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ205-262115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ183-262115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ220-262115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ187-262115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ193-262115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ190-262115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-262115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ208-262115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ206-262115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ224-262115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ228-262115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ184-262115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ209-262115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ219-262115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ188-262115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ223-262115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ207-262115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ191-262115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ222-262115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ189-262115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ186-262115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ202-262115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ225-262115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ194-262115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ171-262115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ217-262115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ204-262115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ185-262115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ203-262115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ173-262115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ221-262115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ218-262115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

