TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

TXZ192-172100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ205-172100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ183-172100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ220-172100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ187-172100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ193-172100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ190-172100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-172100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ208-172100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ206-172100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ224-172100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ228-172100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ184-172100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ209-172100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ219-172100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ188-172100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ223-172100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ207-172100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ191-172100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ222-172100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ189-172100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ186-172100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ202-172100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ225-172100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ194-172100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ171-172100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ217-172100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ204-172100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ185-172100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ203-172100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ173-172100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ221-172100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ218-172100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

257 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

