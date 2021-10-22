TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

_____

813 FPUS54 KEWX 220722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

TXZ192-222030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-222030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-222030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-222030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-222030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-222030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-222030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-222030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-222030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-222030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-222030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-222030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ184-222030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-222030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-222030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-222030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-222030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-222030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-222030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-222030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-222030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-222030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-222030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-222030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-222030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-222030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-222030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-222030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-222030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-222030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-222030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-222030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-222030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather