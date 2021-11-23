TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

002 FPUS54 KEWX 230822

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

TXZ192-232130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-232130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ183-232130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ220-232130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ187-232130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ193-232130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-232130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-232130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-232130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-232130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ224-232130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-232130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ184-232130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-232130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-232130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ188-232130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-232130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-232130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight, then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-232130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-232130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ189-232130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ186-232130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-232130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ225-232130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-232130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight, then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-232130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ217-232130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ204-232130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ185-232130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-232130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ173-232130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers before midnight, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-232130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight, then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ218-232130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather