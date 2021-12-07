TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

_____

475 FPUS54 KEWX 070924

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

TXZ192-071030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-071030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-071030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-071030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-071030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-071030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-071030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-071030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-071030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-071030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-071030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ228-071030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-071030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning,

then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-071030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-071030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-071030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-071030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-071030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-071030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-071030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-071030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-071030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-071030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ225-071030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the in

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-071030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-071030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-071030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-071030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-071030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-071030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-071030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-071030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-071030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

324 AM CST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

