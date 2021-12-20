TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

_____

518 FPUS54 KEWX 200842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

TXZ192-202145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-202145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-202145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-202145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-202145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-202145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-202145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-202145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-202145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-202145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-202145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ228-202145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-202145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-202145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-202145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-202145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-202145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-202145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-202145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-202145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-202145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-202145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-202145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-202145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-202145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-202145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-202145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-202145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-202145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-202145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-202145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-202145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-202145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather