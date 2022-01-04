TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

218 FPUS54 KEWX 040921

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

TXZ192-042230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-042230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-042230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ220-042230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-042230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-042230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-042230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-042230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-042230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-042230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-042230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ228-042230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-042230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

70. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-042230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-042230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-042230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-042230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-042230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-042230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-042230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-042230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-042230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-042230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-042230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-042230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-042230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-042230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-042230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ185-042230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-042230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-042230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-042230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ218-042230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

