TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ 341 FPUS54 KEWX 240858 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 TXZ192-242200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-242200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-242200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-242200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ187-242200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-242200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-242200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-242200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ208-242200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ206-242200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ224-242200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-242200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ184-242200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-242200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-242200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ188-242200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-242200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-242200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ191-242200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-242200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-242200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ186-242200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-242200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ225-242200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ194-242200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-242200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-242200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ204-242200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-242200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ203-242200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-242200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ221-242200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ218-242200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 258 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$