TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ 261 FPUS54 KEWX 180838 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 TXZ192-182145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ205-182145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-182145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-182145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ187-182145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-182145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-182145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ172-182145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ208-182145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ206-182145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-182145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-182145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ184-182145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Wind chill readings around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ209-182145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-182145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ188-182145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ223-182145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ207-182145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ191-182145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ222-182145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-182145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ186-182145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ202-182145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ225-182145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-182145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-182145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ217-182145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-182145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-182145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ203-182145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-182145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ221-182145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-182145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 238 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather