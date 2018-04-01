TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:04 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
866 FPUS54 KBRO 012056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
TXZ253-021500-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-021500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-021500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-021500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-021500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-021500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-021500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-021500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-021500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-021500-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast