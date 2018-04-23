TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
_____
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ251-240300-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
