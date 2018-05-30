TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows in

the upper 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the

morning. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

1017 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

