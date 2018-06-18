TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

938 FPUS54 KBRO 180016 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

TXZ253-181215-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-181215-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-181215-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-181215-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-181215-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-181215-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-181215-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-181215-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-181215-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-181215-

Northern Hidalgo-

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers. Widespread thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-181215-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-181215-

Coastal Kenedy-

716 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then widespread showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

