TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

295 FPUS54 KBRO 030856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather