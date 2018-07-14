TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

103. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 104.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 104.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

