TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

476 FPUS54 KBRO 262056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

TXZ253-271500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-271500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-271500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-271500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-271500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-271500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-271500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-271500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-271500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-271500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ251-271500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-271500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather