TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

907 FPUS54 KBRO 270856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

