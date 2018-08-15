TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs around

100.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 101.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in

the night. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 102.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

