TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
