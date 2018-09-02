TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph late in the

night. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph late in the night. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph late in the night. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

