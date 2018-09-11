TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

299 FPUS54 KBRO 110856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to

the northeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

