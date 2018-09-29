TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening

then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening

then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

