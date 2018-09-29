TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
TXZ253-301500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ255-301500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ257-301500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ252-301500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ254-301500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening
then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ256-301500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then cloudy with numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-301500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ249-301500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ250-301500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ353-301500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ251-301500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ351-301500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening
then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
