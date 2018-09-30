TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
473 FPUS54 KBRO 300856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ253-010300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-010300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-010300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-010300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-010300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-010300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-010300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-010300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-010300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-010300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-010300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-010300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
