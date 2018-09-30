TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

