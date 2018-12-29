TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
643 FPUS54 KBRO 290956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature around 50. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Patchy drizzle in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Patchy drizzle in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Patchy drizzle in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain. Patchy drizzle in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain and
drizzle in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph until late afternoon
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of rain and drizzle
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
