TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in
the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
