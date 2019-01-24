TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

southeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

