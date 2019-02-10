TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

TXZ253-110300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TXZ255-110300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ257-110300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ252-110300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ254-110300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ256-110300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-110300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-110300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-110300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-110300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-110300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph early in

the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ351-110300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 70.

