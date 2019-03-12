TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph early
in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 30 to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs near 80.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to around 30 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph with gusts to around
45 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 30 to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east late in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around
15 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon
shifting to the east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph early in the morning
shifting to the west shifting to the north early in the afternoon
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 15 mph
early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the southeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
