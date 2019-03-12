TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

_____

176 FPUS54 KBRO 120856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph early

in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 30 to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs near 80.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to around 30 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 30 to 40 mph becoming south around 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around

15 mph early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west shifting to the north early in the afternoon

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south around 15 mph

early in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the southeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather