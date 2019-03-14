TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the northeast around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to
30 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing
to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast
around 10 mph early in the morning.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early
in the morning.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 30 to
40 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
