TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
_____
824 FPUS54 KBRO 210856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
TXZ253-220300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-220300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ257-220300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ252-220300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-220300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ256-220300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ248-220300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ249-220300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ250-220300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ353-220300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ251-220300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ351-220300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
