TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

414 FPUS54 KBRO 030856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

late afternoon becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather